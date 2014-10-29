LeapFrog’s kids console now available, LeapTV brings educational motion gaming to 3-8 year-olds

LeapFrog's LeapTV games console is now available in the shops. Launched by Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly and her children, the video game system works in a similar way to a Nintendo Wii, with a motion controller and gamepad device, but all games are age appropriate for three to eight-year-olds.

Pocket-lint went hands-on with the console in September and we were impressed how cleverly each game combined both general gaming mechanics and educational elements, without forcing them on the player. Learn through fun is LeapFrog's mantra and the LeapTV is the natural progression to the company's kids tablets and handheld devices.

The LeapTV package contains a motion-sensing camera, the console itself, camera mount, transforming controller with wrist strap, 16GB of internal memory to store downloaded titles, and built-in Wi-Fi. It also comes with a HDMI cable, which is great considering how many devices these days still don't.

Dedicated games will be released for the LeapTV, with eight dedicated cartridges available from launch, including Disney licensed Sophia The First and Jake and the Neverland Pirates. LeapFrog plans for many more in the future and 100 compatible games, apps and videos are available on the adult supervised app store.

The controller is unique to the system and can transform into different form factors. The motion sensing camera also works in a similar way to a PlayStation Eye or Kinect in that it can track a child's body visually for body motion games.

The LeapTV is available now for £119.99 with game cartridges retailing for £25 each. Apps on the app store start at £3.50.