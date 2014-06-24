  Leapfrog LeapPad3 and LeapPad Ultra XDi bring power and resolution to kids' tough tablets

Leapfrog, the children's tablet specialist, has unveiled its newest tough tablets in the LeapPad3 and LeapPad Ultra XDi.

Both feature the usual education-focused software expected from Leapfrog. That means educational videos, games, books and apps. And the tablets are still tough enough to handle the whims of their child users.

The LeapPad3 is the fastest five-inch LeapPad tablet yet with a new more sensitive touch screen and kid-safe web access via Wi-Fi. With 4GB of memory there's enough room for 20,000 photos taken with either the front or back "megapixel" cameras.

The LeapPad Ultra XDi offers a high-resolution screen, 8GB of storage, plus front and rear cameras capable of video recording. It's also got an onboard MP3 player that'll make use of that extra storage.

Dr. Jody Sherman LeVos, director of LeapFrog’s learning team said: "LeapPad3 and LeapPad Ultra XDi offer parents the perfect introductory tablets that are high-performing, and have access to a kid-safe web experience designed for a child to explore their passions and interests along with a learning library of high-quality games and apps. Parents can feel confident that when they hand their child a LeapFrog tablet, whether a LeapPad3 or LeapPad Ultra XDi, they are providing the perfect first tablet experience designed for kids – full of learning and packed with fun."

The Leapfrog LeapPad3 will be available in green and pink for £90 aimed at 3 to 9 year olds. The Leapfrog LeapPad Ultra XDi will be in green and pink at £120, also for 3 to 9 year olds. Both will be on sale from 28 July.

READ: Hands-on: LeapFrog LeapPad 2 Custom Edition