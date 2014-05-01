LeapFrog LeapBand is an activity band for kids with virtual pet capabilities

Smartwatches are everywhere, but they're usually expensive gadgets limited to teenagers and adults. LeapFrog has come to the rescue however and unveiled an affordable wrist product for tots.

LeapFrog, the maker of numerous educational electronics for youngsters, announced today that it plans to debut the first wearable health-tracker geared specially toward children. The gadget, called LeapBand, is ideal for children between the ages of four and seven. It sports a colour screen, accelerometers, a water-resistant blue, green, or pink construction, and a rechargeable battery that provides up to six days of life.

The LeapBand chiefly gives chidlren commands (such as "wiggle like a worm") and then rewards them with points. Children can spend those points on games and more features within the device. But the LeapBand also doubles as a Tamagotchi of sorts: children can redeem points, choose from one of eight animal avatars (such as a cat or robot), and then feed and nurture that avatar. There's also preloaded activity challenges that encourage children to move.

LeapFrog's upcoming wrist device works with a companion app for iOS, Android, and LeapPad device. It's called Petathlon. Children can use the free app to compete in additional mini games. Helicopter parents can of course monitor all LeapBand activity through LeapFrog Connect, a website that lets them disable games and temporarily designate school time, night time, or quiet time.

The LeapBand will launch in August for $40.