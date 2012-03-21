  Kids shun toys for technology

UK children under 10 spend almost an hour a day using technology-based products at home rather than opting for more traditional games like toy soldiers or dolls, according to a new study.

In a sign that "these times they are a-changin'", the survey commissioned by toy maker LeapFrog indicated that almost two thirds of children now own a camera, gaming or mobile device and with almost a fifth of parents surveyed saying their children know more about modern devices than they did - clearly they didn't ask Pocket-lint readers.

If that wasn't enough of a shift in attitude, half of British families say they use technology at home as a means of bringing them closer together, while 39 per cent of families now use technology as an educational aid to their children’s learning.

Almost a third of parents interviewed cited technology as a key part of their child’s education and development.

Of the 2,000 people questioned, 6 per cent own a tablet such as an iPad and 70 per cent of children regularly play with their parents’ laptop or computer, More than a sixth own their own computer.

"Over the next ten years it is likely that we will see learning on tablets in the classroom as commonplace, with Kindles often replacing books and learning gadgets being the materials of choice in the home," says Futurologist Dr Ian Pearson on the findings.

"Video visors will even be commonly used for learning activities. However, traditional books will still have a place.”

Despite the increasing acceptance of technology, online safety continues to be a significant concern for parents. More than a third worry that gadgets are not age appropriate, and that their children will access inappropriate content.

