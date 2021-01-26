Nerf Rival Curve Shot blasters can fire around corners

(Pocket-lint) - The London and New York Toy Fairs are usually held around this time each year but, like everything else, have been impacted by the pandemic. However, we can still expect toy companies to demo new playthings for 2021 - likely in their own online presentations.

Hasbro's Nerf brand, for example, has unveiled a new blaster series that is bound to prove a big hit this year - if anyone can get outside to play with friends. The Nerf Rival Curve Shot trio of blasters will start to hit stores in March and, as the name suggests, they can fire around corners. Well, sort of.

Each of the blasters - the Flex XXI-100, Sideswipe XXI-1200 and Helix XXI-2000 - come with a muzzle that can be twisted to add different spin onto ball-like rounds. As well as put left and right curve onto the shots, you can also use them to fire over obstacles, to hit someone hiding behind cover.

The Flex is a pistol-style blaster, the Sideswipe more like a rifle, while the Helix is pump-action.

So far, only US pricing and release details have been revealed: both the Flex and Sideswipe will be available from 1 March 2021 priced at $14.99 and $24.99 respectively.

The Helix will be available from 1 August 2021, priced at $29.99. It will also be exclusive to Target in the States.

We'll update as and when we get UK details too.

Writing by Rik Henderson.