Nerf N-Strike Modulus is the Project Ara of blasters

Nerf fans, good news, Hasbro has created a modular Nerf blaster that you can add new sections and accessories too, a bit like Google's Project Ara smartphone concept. And with over 30 different variations for you to lust after, you and your friends can have very different models.

Dubbed the Nerf N-Strike Modulus ECS-10 Blaster, the dart-firing gun comes with a small(ish) unit that works well on its own. However, you can then bolt on a multitude of accessories to improve the blasting capabilities of the toy or just to look cool.

Accessories range from better sights for aiming, different shoulder butts and alternative magazine clips for your darts. Many of the add-ons come with the main set too, so you can already get to customising.

You will then be able to buy extra bolt-ons separately, presumably making them excellent birthday or Christmas presents from hard-up grannies in the future.

Looking like a decent sniper rifle stripped down (yes we've been watching Sniper with Tom Berenger and Billy Zane too much recently), the core blaster part is good, but Hasbro claims that accuracy and efficiency can be improved through expansion too. It could also be the first of a new range if successful.

The Nerf N-Strike Modulus ECS-10 Blaster will be in shops from autumn price at £49.99.