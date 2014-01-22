  Hasbro's Toy Fair 2014 line-up includes app-friendly, home printable My Monopoly

Hasbro is always a little more secretive than most at the London Toy Fair, not allowing any photography of its behind-closed-doors toy demonstrations. That's not to say there isn't anything worth looking at, far from it.

One of the things that caught Pocket-lint's eye this year is a new version of My Monopoly. Although there is already a My Monopoly product available, that requires the purchaser to enter the details they want printed on to the board through a dedicated website. The custom Monopoly set will then be sent to them though the post and the whole process costs £79.99. Firebox.com is the exclusive UK retailer.

The new My Monopoly is different. Costing £21.99, it comes with pieces and spaces that can be modified at home, through colour print-outs generated on an iPad app or web browser. That way you can add people's faces as the positions on the board or as the player pieces.

Locations around the house, or other areas important to you can also be chosen. You could even style it to mirror your Facebook friends or other social network activities.

The gameplay is the same as the traditional Monopoly, it's just that instead of an old boot, you could be playing with your own gurning mugshot.

My Monopoly will be available in August 2014.