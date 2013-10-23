  Google brings parental controls to Chrome

Google has announced "supervised users" within Chrome, allowing parents to manage and see what web pages their children are viewing.

The supervised user feature has not yet rolled out to the masses. Right now, it's only available in the beta channel of Chrome, which really anyone can sign-up for through Google's website.

As a parent, you'll be able to visit chrome.com/manage to review a history of web pages your child has visited, determine sites that you want to allow or block, and manage permissions for any blocked websites he/she has requested to view, once you have a supervised user account set-up.

We can see this coming in handy with Chromebooks - low-cost Chrome devices that can be a first computer for teens, while at the same time their parents are able to feel comfortable setting blocks.

"We hope this new feature helps you share Chromebooks with everyone in your family," says Pam Greene, software engineer at Google. "Additionally, you can try an early version of supervised users on Chrome beta for Windows, Mac and Linux, too. This is just the beginning — we’d love to get your feedback on features you’d like to see."

The supervised users feature will begin rolling out to the beta channel this week, according to Google.