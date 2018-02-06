EE will teach parents how to set parental controls on devices

EE is marking Safer Internet Day by announcing rolling out specialist online safety training for staff in its 600 retail stores up and down the UK.

This includes step by step guides to inform and teach parents how to set parental controls on multiple devices.

The network is working with partner Internet Matters and has also developed "The New Talk", a series of conversation starters parents can use with their children in order to strike up dialogues about their online safety.

"We understand that parenting in the digital world can be a daunting job and, while many parents do discuss online safety with their children regularly, many device purchases are made without thinking about having the necessary 'talk'," said Marc Allera, CEO of EE and BT's consumer business.

"I am delighted that we're training our customer service staff to support parents, like myself, to have 'The New Talk' on internet safety with their children - alongside support and advice on important issues such as online behaviour, safety and security."

Parents who visit EE stores can ask staff about child safety online and should be able to get the right advice and demonstrations on parental controls.

Meanwhile, Lego has also launched a new character called Cybie in the Lego Life application (iOS/Android), to "promote safe and positive online behaviour for children".

Cybie will provide children using Lego Life with tips and tricks on how to interact online in a fun and safe way, with the intention of helping children to become more capable and safer internet users.

Cybie will also be asking children to take part in various sticker challenges and activities.

You can also visit the Internet Matters website to find guides on how to set up new technology safely.