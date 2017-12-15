EE partners with Internet Matters to make your kids' mobile browsing safer

EE and Internet Matters have partnered to help parents who plan to give their children mobile devices this Christmas.

The aim is to inform parents of the dangers of mobile internet browsing and how to ensure their kids do so safely.

The partnership results in 200 EE stores giving out free wrapping paper with tips and tricks on online safety on one side and cool Christmas design on the other.

There will also be further information in-store and you can visit the websites of Internet Matters and EE to find out more.

Some of the tips on offer include rules for children to follow to ensure their mobile phones are used safely:

Always keep your phone safe and secured with a PIN.

Don’t answer calls from numbers you don’t recognise.

Don’t give your number to strangers.

Never share personal information online.

Never send pictures to people you don’t know.

EE's parent company BT is a founding partner of Internet Matters, along with many internet service providers, including Sky and Virgin Media.

Pocket-lint has also worked with Internet Matters for the last couple of years to help guide parents through the sometimes scary tech landscape. We're proud to be associated with such a great source of information on internet safety.

At internetmatters.org parents can find all the advice they will need to keep their children safe online. Designed specifically for parents, the site offers a wealth of up-to-date, unbiased information and advice about how to deal with online safety. Parents can learn about the latest issues and technologies, get great tips on how to talk about online safety with their children and get the best advice on dealing with issues and taking action. Created with experts, Internet Matters provides detailed information, but also signposts to best-in-class resources from individual expert organisations. Our goal is to ensure parents can always access the information that they need, in a format that is clear and concise.