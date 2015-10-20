The EE Robin kids tablet takes on Amazon kids tablet

EE has entered the family tablet market with a 4G-enabled device that is specifically designed for children and their parents.

The EE Robin comes with a 7-inch 1024 x 600 LCD display, 1.1GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of on-board storage. There's also a microSD card slot that can expand that by up to a further 32GB and a 2,820mAh battery.

The rear camera is 2-megapixels and the front is a VGA snapper, while the tablet runs Android 5.1 Lollipop with the child-specific Kurio OS overlay.

Like Amazon's Kids Edition Fire tablet, the EE Robin comes with a child-centric bumper and the 4G connectivity means that it is capable of connecting outdoors as well as in a Wi-Fi hotspot area.

Over 40 pre-loaded games, educational apps and eBooks come with the Robin, and there is free and unlimited access to the media streaming service for kids, Hopster. That provides over a thousand episodes of children's TV shows, all ad-free, including Postman Pat, Thomas & Friends, Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom and more.

There are extensive parental controls, with web and app filtering and the ability to set-up different profiles for children. There is also the ability to restrict the amount of time a child can play on the tablet and even control access to games and videos, while leaving educational applications open at all times.

The EE Robin will be available in select stores from 23 October, then expanding nationwide and through online and telesales from 2 November.

It will cost £129.99 on pay as you go, but is also available on pay monthly 4G plans from £13 a month.