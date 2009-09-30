Disney Digital Books site launches for kids

Disney has made a big move into the ebook market in the States with the launch of Disney Digital Books.

A new subscription-based website, families can access more than 500 interactive, electronic replicas of Disney books for $79.95 a year, but only on the PC.

As far as the kids go, the books are aimed at children aged between 3 and 12, with books offered that are read aloud with music, as well as titles designed for kids to read alone.

Disney is said to have "digital aspirations" to make the content downloadable to phones and other devices, such as ebook readers, in the future, but for now will focus on the site.