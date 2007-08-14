  1. Home
Disney launches massive "tween" electronics range

Disney has launched a huge range of branded electronics for "tweens" in America in time for the Christmas period.

New offerings include a Disney Flix Video Cam, iPod compatible speakers and the first line of Disney LCD TVs (which we previewed earlier in the year).

Products are "inspired" by Disney’s most popular franchises, including Disney Princess, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Disney Channel’s High School Musical and Hannah Montana.

"We are seeing kids and tweens quickly follow the adult market in terms of technology. Gone are the days of boxy TVs and CD players.

This year, kids will be looking for flat screen TVs and iPod compatible speaker docks with great sound, and our new line is very much on the forefront of this trend," said Chris Heatherly, VP of global electronics for Disney Consumer Products.

