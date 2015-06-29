Disney wants you to ditch the selfie stick before visiting its theme parks

If you plan to visit one of Disney's theme parks soon, don't expect to snap selfies with friends or family. While you're allowed to still take them, you won't be able to get any nice angles or group shots with assistance from a selfie stick.

The company is banning selfie sticks from its theme parks over safety concerns. A selfie stick is a monopod. You'd use one to mount and then extend your smartphone away from your body in order to take low- or high-angled photographs of yourself or a group of friends. Most models have a camera button built into the handle, making it easier for you to snap the selfie with your phone out of reach.

Disney already banned selfie sticks on rides, but now it doesn't want them at Disney theme parks at all. According to the BBC, Disney has deemed the device a growing safety concern for both guests and casts. The extension pole aspect seems to be causing the most amount of trouble. Although it allows for you to take better photos, it also makes it easier to strike theme park goers.

Time Magazine dubbed the selfie stick one of the 25 Best Inventions of 2014 (even though the monopod has been around for quite some time), and a recent Pew report further claimed that at least one-quarter of Americans have shared a photo taken with a selfie stick on social media sites, including well-known people like Kevin Hart, Kendall Jenner, and President Obama.

With such a sudden rise in popularity in recent years, there was bound to be some backlash. The selfie stick is therefore not favourably looked upon in some areas and has often been criticised for its association with narcissism. Bans and restrictions on the use of selfie sticks have even been imposed across a range of public venues, such as Disney theme parks most recently.

The ban will go into effect at Disney parks in the US on 30 June, followed by the theme parks in Paris and Hong Kong on 1 July. Visitors who attempt to bring a selfie stick will be asked to leave them in a locker before entering the park.

