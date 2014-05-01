  Disney 3D printed teddy bears are coming

Disney is pioneering 3D printed teddy bears that could leave Build A Bear in a spot of bother.

Researchers at Carnegie Melon University have worked with Disney Research to create a 3D printer that is capable of 3D knitting.

The woollen 3D printer is capable of printing teddy bears from a CAD design. This could be great for parents who would be able to buy toys online and print them at home, one day. For soft teddies that can be worn down easily this is a clever replacement option.

READ: Disney Infinity 2.0: Marvel Super Heroes to launch in autumn with new figure collection

At this stage the wool is still a little loose but the potential is huge. Knitting in moving parts is also possible meaning future designs could be far more complex. The fact the bear is flat on one side, in the example at least, clearly needs to be addressed too.

"I really see this material being used for things that are held close," Carnegie Mellon professor Scott Hudson said. "We're really extending the set of materials available for 3D printing and opening up new possibilities for what can be manufactured."

Hudson will present a paper on the printer at the Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems in Toronto on 28 April.