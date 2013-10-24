  Learn to draw Marvel Super Heroes: Marvel Creativity Studio stylus launches with app

Want to learn how to draw a comic book character from Marvel? Well, you're in luck: Marvel has launched the Marvel Creativity Studio stylus alongside the Marvel Creativity Studio app.

Created by eKids exclusively for Apple's iPad, the stylus works with the accompanying app, giving children the opportunity to draw, colour and animate their favourite Marvel Super Heroes and villains from comics like Avengers Assemble, The Ultimate Spider-Man, etc.

The app doesn't require the stylus technically, but using the stylus will open up special and enhanced features like the Reveal tool for "flawlessly colouring the page like a pro". The stylus will also have access to all content and future updates.

The Marvel Creativity Studio has many robust features, including: illustrated colouring pages, drawing tools, colour palettes, an interactive grid system, as well as drawing aids like side-by-side drawing canvas and trace lines.

Users can even animate action scenes with character stickers, sound effects, speech bubbles and backgrounds and create custom stickers and add them to animated scenes.

To complement the launch, Disney has updated its very similar Disney Creativity Studio app. The refreshed app, which is free from the App Store, will now let you use Marvel's stylus to create drawings of Disney characters such as monsters from Monsters University.

The Marvel Creativity Studio stylus is available for purchase at "mass retailers" - while a deluxe version with a limited-edition zipper carrying case is exclusive to Apple Retail Stores and the Apple Online Store. Both cost $34.99 (£22), but the app is free from the App Store.