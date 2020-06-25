BT has created an online game for kids aged seven to 10 that not only teaches them digital skills, but could see them earn tech gear for their schools.

Digital Dash has launched as part of the BT Skills for Tomorrow scheme. It invites children to create their own virtual athletes, train them and then take part in 100m races.

Each avatar can be fully customised and kitted out, then developed through skill-learning mini-games - providing fun and education in tandem.

Each race run will go onto a digital leaderboard, with those with the best times posted by noon on 3 July being given the chance to compete in a live virtual final hosted by Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly Holmes and Reggie Yates. The final will take place on 23 July at 4.30pm.

All athlete names are user-generated and anonymous, and child safety measures are fully in place.

The winner of the final will win tech for his or her own school.

The game is available for both iOS and Android, so will run on iPad, iPhone, plus Android phones and tablets. You can find out how to play and download the app from here.

"With kids across the UK missing out on a proper sports day this year, keeping young minds curious and active has never been more important. We know that families are turning to technology more than ever during lockdown, and so Digital Dash has been created to help keep children entertained and educated, inspired to get active themselves, and give parents peace of mind that their children are interacting with technology safely and productively," said BT's CEO, Marc Allera.