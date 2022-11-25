(Pocket-lint) - It might not be around in the show any more after meeting its demise on-screen, but the Razor Crest became an iconic Star Wars ship during the first season of The Mandalorian.

Now, Amazon's Black Friday sale has brought an opportunity to own the superb Lego kit of that very ship at a welcome discount, bringing its price down handily.

This is one of the best Star Wars builds Lego has come up with in recent years, so definitely is one to pounce on if you're a fan of the show.

With over 1,000 pieces this is a really chunky kit and the finished ship is nice and sizeable, as you can see in the image at the top of this article relative to some minifigures.

You get to build the ship up from the inside first, and the kit also contains an all important minifigure of Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda), which has to go down as one of the cutest figures Lego has ever produced.

It's still not the cheapest bit of Lego out there, but then again that's a statement that applies to pretty much every kit on the market at this point! You can find other Lego Black Friday deals on our hub right here, though.

