The BBC has released three tech treats for kids to get stuck into this half-term.

A new CBeebies app has hit Android and Apple app stores, the broadcaster has added box sets of some of the most popular CBBC shows to iPlayer, and an Alexa skill, CBeebies Bedtime Stories, can read to your children through an Amazon Echo or compatible device.

CBeebies Get Creative for iOS and Android gives kids fun tools to create music, design their own toys and direct a TV episode starring their favourite characters.

Users can choose a buddy to guide them through the app from Hey Duggee, Go Jetters or Bitz and Bob. There are four activities from launch, each designed for three to five-year-olds.

The app also gives younger children the chance to draw using different stickers, tape and paint tools that come to life in the app.

BBC iPlayer box sets are available on BBC iPlayer, including full series of Tracey Beaker and The Next Step: The Stacey Carpenter Scholarship.

Finally, the CBeebies Bedtime Stories are part of the BBC Kids skill for Alexa devices. All you have to do is say "Alexa, open CBeebies" and stories will be read from a variety of celebrities, including Dolly Parton and athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill.