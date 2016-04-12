BBC iPlayer Kids is here to make viewing safer and simpler

The BBC has announced its new iPlayer Kids app aimed specifically at delivering CBeebies and CBBC shows directly to children.

The app, available on iOS, Android and Kindle Fire, will have access to over 10,000 episodes to stream or download to watch later.

The iPlayer Kids app will offer up to four profiles so a single device can be shared while offering specialised content to each child. By selecting an age in the profile, and a character to go with the child's login, age specific content can be aimed at pre-school or over-fives specifically. This will filter out search content so it suits the user that is signed in.

Programmes can be downloaded over Wi-Fi to be watched away from the home. Shows will be available to stream or download for up to 30 days each.

The BBC assures parents that the app is both ad and in-app purchase free. It also locks children within the app so they are unable to access any BBC links or Settings.

Alice Webb, director of BBC Children’s, says: "The BBC iPlayer Kids app meets the needs we know are absolute deal breakers for kids and parents. We’re offering, choice and control, wrapped up in a child-friendly design and the largest range of home-grown UK content on a platform parents can trust."

The BBC iPlayer Kids app is available for download now via Apple, Google and Amazon.

READ: BBC iPlayer Kids is here to let the littles ones own their app