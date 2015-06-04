BBC Cbeebies Storytime app adds Kindle Library-style lending feature and a touch of Michael Palin

The BBC has pushed a large update to its free Cbeebies Storytime application for iOS, Android and Fire OS that adds an all-new feature - a library mode that lets kids download and install different books from a catalogue of titles.

When they are done with each, they can "return" them and download new ones.

The app has also been updated with a swathe of new stories, read by stars of the Cbeebies channel and other famous names. Michael Palin, Lauren Laverne and Maxine Peake are among those reading stories available now and in the future.

Cbeebies Storytime has been downloaded more than one million times across compatible devices, including the iPhone, iPad, Android phones and tablets and Amazon Fire devices. It provides free access to interactive eBooks for children, mostly based on the Beeb's popular kids' characters but also presents classics too.

New titles added in the latest update include Elves and the Shoemaker, Cinderella, and A Band of Naughty Pirates, based on the children's show Swashbuckle.

"Our dedicated teams have created something truly amazing and this is a very proud moment for us at CBeebies," said Kay Benbow, controller of Cbeebies.

"I’m delighted that Storytime and our other CBeebies app, Playtime, have been downloaded five million times collectively, showing how our audiences have embraced new platforms over recent years."

You can get the Cbeebies Storytime app from the iTunes, Google Play and Amazon app stores respectively.