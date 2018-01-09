Apple promises to add new parental controls to curb kids' iPhone addictions

Apple has responded to criticism levied at the company that it doesn't do enough to prevent children becoming addicted to its devices.

Two of its substantial investors had previously complained that Apple's iOS platform needs additional safety measures to monitor and restrict iPhone use by minors. At present, kids are at risk of becoming distracted and even depressed or suicidal, they claimed.

Apple phones and tablets do have parental controls built into the system but, unlike Android, they are criticised for being basic. You can restrict access to apps and online activities, enforcing age restrictions behind a PIN code, but currently cannot set the amount of time a child can play on a device, for example.

The company's response has been swift. It promises to add new parental controls and safety systems: "We have new features and enhancements planned for the future, to add functionality and make these tools even more robust," an Apple spokesperson said in a statement sent to Bloomberg.

"Apple has always looked out for kids, and we work hard to create powerful products that inspire, entertain and educate children while also helping parents protect them online."

In the meantime, concerned parents can download applications that can restrict playtime and ensure their child's device usage is safe and secure. Internet Matters is a UK organisation that can help adults better understand a kids' online behaviour and guide them towards safer ways for their children to interact with the internet and technology.

Just head to internetmatters.org to find out more.