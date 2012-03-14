  Steve Jobs stuffed toy ups the crass stakes

First it was the Steve Jobs tribute comic, then the Steve Jobs action figure and now it's the Steve Jobs cuddly toy.

Dubbed the iCEO (which, coincidentally was Jobs' actual job title when he returned to Apple in the late 1990s) the stuffed toy will be shipping in August.

“I’ve wanted to design something like this for about two years,” Roberto Hoyos told Mashable. “It really comes from a place of love and it’s took a lot of hard work to get to a design that I was proud of.

"It was also my way to give back to someone that had a great impact on my life - 10 per cent of the proceeds from each doll goes to the American Cancer Society.”

Pillow company Throwboy has produced 1,200 and you can pre-order the $60 toy now. We doubt they'll ship though - there's no way the Apple lawyers would agree to that.

Like the Steve Jobs action figure produced by In Icons, we expect a ceasing order to arrive from Cupertino sometime soon. Additionally, Apple managed to stamp on MIC Gadget when it tried to sell its Jobs action figures in 2010.

But for the time being, they are on sale and are somewhat charming if a little crass. Standing 15 inches tall, the Job cuddly comes with removable glasses, his signature black Issey Miyake turtle neck and denim jeans.

We await the Ballmer one with bated breath.

What do you think? Is this a fitting tribute to the man, or a shameless cash-in on his death? Let us know in the comments below...