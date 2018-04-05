Amazon's Parent Dashboard means you can remotely manage children’s devices

Parent Dashboard is a new, microsite from Amazon that lets adults manage their Fire tablet. Providing they have a subscription to Fire for Kids, parents can remotely manage their child’s Fire for Kids settings remotely on Parent Dashboard, as well as on their child’s device.

So that means parents can manage settings such as time limits or smart filters from any web browser, whether they’re downstairs or on the other side of the globe.

Amazon’s Fire for Kids tablets have some of the best parental controls around, with the ability to set bedtimes/time limits, adjust smart filters and enable or disable the web browser remotely. You’re even able to set educational goals. Crucially it takes the pain out of managing screen time – if only it was that easy with the TV as well! You can also lock or unlock your child’s device for a specified period of time.

Fire for Kids Unlimited is an all-in-one subscription for kids that starts at £1.99 per month. It can be used with any Fire tablet or Kindle. There are three different age categories you can choose from – 3 to 5, 6 to 8 and 9 to 12. Kids can then access content that’s appropriate for their age group. You can also access monthly activity reports on what your kids have been up to.

Even if you enable Parent Dashboard, you’ll still have the ability to remotely add books, videos and apps to your child’s Fire for Kids profile. Discussion Cards also enable parents to tap into a specific Fire for Kids book, video, educational app or game title to get information on it – the info might even include sample questions from an educational app that you can ask their child.

To access remote Parental Controls, parents will need to opt-in by visiting Parent Dashboard. After opting in, all previous Fire for Kids settings will be reset, but parents will be able to readjust and manage their Parental Controls immediately.

Also check out: How to set up an Amazon Fire tablet for children

At internetmatters.org parents can find all the advice they will need to keep their children safe online. Designed specifically for parents, the site offers a wealth of up-to-date, unbiased information and advice about how to deal with online safety. Parents can learn about the latest issues and technologies, get great tips on how to talk about online safety with their children and get the best advice on dealing with issues and taking action. Created with experts, Internet Matters provides detailed information, but also signposts to best-in-class resources from individual expert organisations. Our goal is to ensure parents can always access the information that they need, in a format that is clear and concise.