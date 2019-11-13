Get Amazon Fire for Kids Unlimited for less during November

Amazon UK's Fire for Kids Unlimited (known as Amazon FreeTime in the US) is a paid content subscription service on Fire tablets that's just for kids. It offers unlimited access to thousands of kid-friendly movies and shows.

During November, Amazon UK is offering 40% off a 1-year family plan plus a £10 reward. A family plan will cover you for four devices. If you're a non-Prime customer, that means the service will cost you £47 a year instead of £79, a saving of £32. Prime customers get this service for £29 a year.

Single user rates for the service are set at £1.99 a month for Prime users and £3.99 for non-Prime users.

Fire Unlimited is a safe area on Amazon's Fire tablets - where parents can control all the content via a Parent Dashboard. You can also set time limits and daily goals, turn off the web browser, turn off the camera and gallery, and so on.

There's also an Offline Mode for video downloads. Similar to how a book, app, or game can be downloaded to an Amazon Fire tablet, a video can be downloaded simply by long-pressing the video tile. When finished viewing, the downloaded video can be removed from Offline Mode with another long-press of the tile.

Fire for Kids Unlimited will automatically start Offline Mode when a Fire tablet is disconnected from Wi-Fi or put into Airplane Mode. Once a Wi-Fi connection has been re-established, the full Kids Unlimited catalogue will return.

