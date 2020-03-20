Get Amazon Fire for Kids Unlimited/Amazon FreeTime Unlimited for less

In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, with everyone stuck at home, the kids are bound to need something to do while you try to work remotely. Amazon is seemingly lending a helping hand.

Amazon Fire for Kids Unlimited (known as Amazon FreeTime in the US) is a paid content subscription service on Fire tablets that's just for kids. It offers unlimited access to thousands of kid-friendly movies and shows.

From now, until 15 April, you can get a three-month family plan for as much as 97 per cent off. That's just 99 cents in the US or 99 pence here in the UK. Alternatively, the year-long family plan is also discounted with around 70 per cent off the usual price at either £15.99 or $19.99.

A family plan will cover you for four devices with unlimited access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, games and more during the period.

Fire Unlimited is a safe area on Amazon's Fire tablets - where parents can control all the content via a Parent Dashboard. You can also set time limits and daily goals, turn off the web browser, turn off the camera and gallery, and so on.

There's also an Offline Mode for video downloads. Similar to how a book, app, or game can be downloaded to an Amazon Fire tablet, a video can be downloaded simply by long-pressing the video tile. When finished viewing, the downloaded video can be removed from Offline Mode with another long-press of the tile.

Fire for Kids Unlimited will automatically start Offline Mode when a Fire tablet is disconnected from Wi-Fi or put into Airplane Mode. Once a Wi-Fi connection has been re-established, the full Kids Unlimited catalogue will return.