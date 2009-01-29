Brush Bot vibrates its way to launch
Robots are great, but sometimes can cost a fair few pennies - the Pleo is over £250 for example. In steps the Brush Bot, a build it yourself robot made from a shoe brush and a couple of motors.
The new robot, which admittedly really only vibrates, looks cute, has goggly eyes and aims to teach kids about building electronics.
Available as part of the Science Museum toy range, you can also get a drinks can robot and an amphibious vehicle made using Coke bottles amongst other things.
The high point - at £12.99 and available shortly it shouldn't break the bank.
