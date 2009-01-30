Girls get their own robot: Penbo the Pengiun

While most robots are mischievous things, Bossa Nova has developed a cute pink penguin aimed at appealing to girls rather than boys looking to destroy everything in their path.



A cross between a doll that needs caring for and kids favourite Pengu, Penbo (see what they've done there) is a pink penguin that chirps and cheeps its way into your affections.



Covered in sensors the bird responds to being stroked by purring and dances the cha-cha when patted on the head.



The secret bonus however is when you press the red heart on its chest. A door flaps down and out pops a baby penguin capable of talking to its mother.



One, two, three... Arhhhh.

