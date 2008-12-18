Tin can robot kit available

With the tin can robot kit, budding mad scientists can add motors, gears, legs and batteries to re-build a simple pop can.

When created, the robot "jitters around, buzzing and clacking" which sounds pretty great.

Everything is supplied, you just need to bring an empty can, an AA battery and a screwdriver.

The kit is on sale now for $15 from X-treme Geek.

