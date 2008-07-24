USB robot owl available

Imported from Japan, the USB Robot Owl blinks his eyes and turns his head from side to side in a quizzical manner.

That's not it though - push the button on the back to choose from three owlish moods; Active, Mellow, or Sleeping. Cripes.

Plug him into a USB port and he can perch on top of your screen with the included clip, or set him on top of his stump.

The 3-inch

is $20, available now from ThinkGeek.

