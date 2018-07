Need somewhere to place your Nintendo DS when you're not using it? Corgi thinks it has the answer with a 12-inch high Mario.

What does it do?

Nothing, well apart from offering you to outstretched arms to dump your games console.

If only Corgi had added a charging socket, now that would have been great.

The 12-inch Nintendo character will cost £19.99 when it goes on sale later in the year.