An American company is offering an amazing personalisation service - a 12-inch action figure that looks, talks and dresses just like you.

The custom-made figures take 2 weeks to produce and are created in Hero Builders in-house studio.

$425 will get you your mini-me, including a 20 second voice clip.

Check the link below for more details, and more amusing pics of some of the most unlikely-looking action figurines you're ever gonna to see...