  Two words will inspire kid-fear this summer: Water Mortar

Aside from the pleasing assonance of this product's name, what we like is that it is, in effect, a grenade launcher for water bombs.

With a shoulder rest, loading lever and firing trigger you're never not going to inspire pant-browning fear in the neighbourhood kids.

Load up a water bomb and watch in joy and amazement as this fires it up to eight metres...

£19.99 well spent, link below.

At internetmatters.org parents can find all the advice they will need to keep their children safe online. Designed specifically for parents, the site offers a wealth of up-to-date, unbiased information and advice about how to deal with online safety. Parents can learn about the latest issues and technologies, get great tips on how to talk about online safety with their children and get the best advice on dealing with issues and taking action. Created with experts, Internet Matters provides detailed information, but also signposts to best-in-class resources from individual expert organisations. Our goal is to ensure parents can always access the information that they need, in a format that is clear and concise.