  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Parenting
    3. >
  3. Parenting news

Robo-dino toy UGOBE Pleo website live NOW!!

|
  Robo-dino toy UGOBE Pleo website live NOW!!

Do excuse the extraneous use of exclamation marks, but we really wanted to get your attention and let you know that the dedicated website for the Next Big Thing in the toy world has gone live today.

Combining a robot and a dinosaur was never not going to be great, but coming-soon autonomous life form Pleo promises something beyond greatness.

The new website (link below) includes tons of details and some great video footage of Pleo (modeled after a one-week old Camarasaurus) doing his cute baby dino stuff.

In the States, Pleo will be $349 and has gone on pre-order now at big retailers like Amazon.

The UK distributors Vivid Imaginations, are expecting Pleo in early October and have re-confirmed the 250 quid price tag. Retailers will include Firebox, Play.com Dixons and Amazon.

Hope on over now to check it out – we defy you not to immediately want, no, NEED one now.

internetmatters.org - learn about it / talk about it / deal with it At internetmatters.org parents can find all the advice they will need to keep their children safe online. Designed specifically for parents, the site offers a wealth of up-to-date, unbiased information and advice about how to deal with online safety. Parents can learn about the latest issues and technologies, get great tips on how to talk about online safety with their children and get the best advice on dealing with issues and taking action. Created with experts, Internet Matters provides detailed information, but also signposts to best-in-class resources from individual expert organisations. Our goal is to ensure parents can always access the information that they need, in a format that is clear and concise.

PopularIn Parenting
  1. UK government plans laws to regulate social media giants, such as Facebook and Twitter
  2. We built Lego’s super new Y-Wing Star Wars set!
  3. This roller coaster is one of the biggest Lego sets ever - and it can even be powered
  4. Amazon's Parent Dashboard means you can remotely manage children’s devices
  5. What’s it like to design a Lego set? We talk to a Lego designer!
  1. 10 top tech toys for 2018: Hot Wheels Rocket League, Animatronic Chewbacca and more
  2. How to set-up an Android phone for a child
  3. EE will teach parents how to set parental controls on devices
  4. The best coding toys: From robots to iPad games, these toys will help teach your kids to code
  5. Recoil initial review: App enhanced laser game brings first person shooters to life
Comments