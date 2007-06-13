Electronic version of "rock, paper, scissors"

Even the site selling this new product describes it as the "lamest electronic game ever developed".

In case the whole "paper, rock, scissors" is too much for you, either mentally or physically, this pair of handheld electronic gizmos will do it for you.

Or, as the retailer points out, for any billy-no-mates out there, you could play against yourself, and we quote: "Challenge your left hand against your right!"

Dear God.

$8.89, link below.

