  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Parenting
    3. >
  3. Parenting news

Mums get rewards to quit smoking

|
  Mums get rewards to quit smoking

Health chiefs in Tayside, Scotland, are planning to give pregnant women incentives such as cinema tickets and food shop vouchers to encourage them to stop smoking according to a report on the BBC.

It seems Mrs Pocket-lint will be offered rewards up to £50 per month if she passes monthly breath tests.

Medical experts said that children whose mothers smoked were more likely to suffer respiratory illness and go on to become smokers themselves.

The rewards will be available for up to 3 months after a woman has given birth if she can demonstrate she remains a non-smoker.

Andrew Radley, lead pharmacist in NHS Tayside's directorate of public health, said: "Smoking in pregnancy remains one of the few preventable risk factors associated with low birth weight and very premature birth".

However it appears that once again fathers are left out with not a penny of the £100,000 pot put aside for the scheme going to dads who smoke.

Of course, cynical dads could always get their partner to start smoking just to get the extra benefit to spend on other things like more gadgets but you wouldn't do that, would you?

internetmatters.org - learn about it / talk about it / deal with it At internetmatters.org parents can find all the advice they will need to keep their children safe online. Designed specifically for parents, the site offers a wealth of up-to-date, unbiased information and advice about how to deal with online safety. Parents can learn about the latest issues and technologies, get great tips on how to talk about online safety with their children and get the best advice on dealing with issues and taking action. Created with experts, Internet Matters provides detailed information, but also signposts to best-in-class resources from individual expert organisations. Our goal is to ensure parents can always access the information that they need, in a format that is clear and concise.

PopularIn Parenting
  1. UK government plans laws to regulate social media giants, such as Facebook and Twitter
  2. We built Lego’s super new Y-Wing Star Wars set!
  3. This roller coaster is one of the biggest Lego sets ever - and it can even be powered
  4. Amazon's Parent Dashboard means you can remotely manage children’s devices
  5. What’s it like to design a Lego set? We talk to a Lego designer!
  1. 10 top tech toys for 2018: Hot Wheels Rocket League, Animatronic Chewbacca and more
  2. How to set-up an Android phone for a child
  3. EE will teach parents how to set parental controls on devices
  4. The best coding toys: From robots to iPad games, these toys will help teach your kids to code
  5. Recoil initial review: App enhanced laser game brings first person shooters to life
Comments