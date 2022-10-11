(Pocket-lint) - BYJU'S has slashed the price of multiple Osmo games and early learning kits for Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. It is also offering great deals on its own-branded Disney kits.

Osmo is a learning system for young children that combines apps for tablets - such as the Amazon Fire Tablet and iPad - with accessories and physical objects that can be used to interact with what's on the screen.

All you need to do is supply the tablet itself, with different kits designed for different devices. Starter kits include a reflector device to place over the tablet's camera, which will then see the objects on a table in front.

There is up to 40 per cent off Osmo products in the US, while the similarly designed BYJU'S Learning featuring Disney kits have up to 30 per cent off.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Here are some of our highlights in the sale.

Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit for Fire Tablet - save 40% The Little Genius Starter Kit is for ages 3 to 5 and comes with the Early Math Adventure Kit. It's also available for iPad with the same great discount. Normally $119, now just $71.40. View offer

Osmo Coding Starter Kit for iPad - save 30% Set your kids up on the path to independent coding with this kit that teaches the fundamentals - with the emphasis on "fun". It's also available for the Fire Tablet. Normally $99.99, now just $59.99. View offer

There are plenty of other Osmo and BYJU'S deals available throughout the Prime Early Access Sale. You can check them out through the Osmo hub on Amazon in the US until the end of play 12 October 2022.

Writing by Rik Henderson.