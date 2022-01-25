Ensure your baby's safety with these baby monitors and sensors

(Pocket-lint) - Despite your best efforts and desires, you can’t keep an eye on your baby all the time. You also need to sleep, cook, and perform other activities while raising your baby. The first couple of months (and years) can be fraught and stressful because you’re constantly fighting off sleep and fatigue while ensuring your baby remains safe, always.

Bebcare is a brand dedicated to producing cutting-edge baby monitoring devices that alleviate your concerns. With best-in-class performance and features, Bebcare baby monitors, audio monitors, and breathing sensors allow you to see, hear, and feel your baby. If something is even slightly awry, you are immediately notified, allowing you to take prompt action.

Below, we provide an overview of the most popular and useful products in Bebcare’s range of baby monitors and sensors. Keep reading to the end to find out how to get 10 percent off any purchase at Bebcare, too.

The Bebcare iQ combines the unique features of traditional baby monitors and WiFi to help you keep an eye on your baby. It features a 1080p HD camera with 360-degree pan-and-tilt capabilities, allowing you to follow your baby wherever it goes. Furthermore, the camera includes infrared lenses that provide crystal-clear night vision, allowing you to monitor the baby even in complete darkness.

Bebcare iQ also includes a night light and a pre-installed selection of lullabies. If the baby wakes up in the middle of the night, you can activate the lullabies and night light to help it drift back into a restful sleep. This device also comes with room temperature an optional baby movement sensor mat, so you’re immediately informed if there are any irregularities in the baby’s breathing.

Bebcare iQ also includes an innovative background white noise silencer that drowns out your neighborhood sounds, allowing you to sleep restfully. The inbuilt intercom feature allows you to communicate with your baby from a distance, so you don’t have to go to your baby’s room every time they wake up at night. You can also connect multiple cameras to the same app.

The Bebcare Motion is an advanced digital baby monitor that comes with a 4.3-inch "True Color" display in the parent unit. The parent unit remains in communication with the camera for up to 1,000 feet, so it can monitor your child from afar. This baby monitor delivers crystal clear video and audio using a secured low emissions signal, allowing you to monitor your child without using your smartphone without ever worrying about hacking. The parent unit helps you keep track of your baby during the day and night with an amazing 16-hour battery life.

Bebcare Motion also provides warnings and notifications if the temperature in the baby’s room becomes too cold or too hot. And if you combine it with the optional baby movement sensor mat, you’re also informed when there are irregularities in the baby’s breathing. The camera can also be used for two-way communication, night vision, digital pan and tilt, night light, and lullaby selections. It contains everything necessary to alleviate most of your baby monitoring concerns. The Bebcare Motion supports up to four baby cameras paired to a single parent unit, so it’s great for monitoring multiple babies or rooms.

The Bebcare Hear is a digital audio monitor for your baby. The device includes a unit for the baby and another unit for the parents. The device amplifies your baby’s voice, delivering crystal-clear sounds across 2,000 feet, so you can listen to your baby when you’re attending to other chores and responsibilities. It can also play lullabies for your baby to help it sleep and calm down. The Bebcare Hear offers a unique zero-emissions green mode, which reduces wireless emissions by up to 96% compared to other baby monitors.

The Bebcare Mat is a smart baby movement sensor mat made of three piezoelectric sensors on each board. This device can identify your baby’s breathing patterns and send an alarm or notification to the Bebcare baby monitor if there are any irregularities in the baby’s breath. If it doesn’t detect the baby’s breathing for 20 seconds, it will release a loud alarm to inform you. You can temporarily disable the alarm while you’re feeding the baby using a convenient hold button.

Bebcare has an incredibly broad and diverse range of baby monitoring devices, including digital video monitoring cameras, audio monitoring smart WiFi monitors, and baby sensors. If you have a baby or are expecting a baby soon, we encourage you to learn more about Bebcare baby monitors and sensors - and if you click through from this article or use the discount code PocketLint10 at checkout, you'll get 10 percent off any purchase at Bebcare.