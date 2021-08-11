(Pocket-lint) - If you think that Lego's been alone in figuring out that it can absolutely rake in the cash by releasing sets based on beloved pop culture franchises over recent years, you'd be dead wrong - Playmobil is clearly well aware of the trend itself.

It's just unveiled a new Star Trek set that will be available to order from September on its website, in celebration of the 55th anniversary of the original show. The set features the original starship Enterprise, along with its iconic crew inside.

You can remove the top of the ship to see the bridge, complete with a screen featuring a Klingon ship for the crewmembers to worry about. There are figures for all of Captain Kirk, Uhura, Sulu, Chekov, Dr. McCoy, Mr. Spock and Scotty.

The pictures don't give you a great sense of scale, but it's a massive set, with the ship clocking in at a metre long, and it also sports working lights and sounds, with a rechargeable battery to power it all.

That means it unsurprisingly won't come cheap - the set will cost $499.99 in the US and £449.99 in the UK, so it might not be one to grab for your kids. If you're a big Star Trek fan, though, it might make a fine addition to your collection.