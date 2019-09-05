Lego has never been shy about creating epic Star Wars sets for both brick-building and the movie fans alike. Its latest offering continues the theme and then some.

The Lego Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer is part of the Star Wars Ultimate Collectors Series and takes the same approach as the mega Millennium Falcon released previously. It offers those that favour the dark side the chance to build a mighty Star Destroyer from the films, as long as they've got the space to store it, the time to build it, and like the colour grey.

The 4,784-piece set measures 110cm-long when completed. This makes it the longest Lego Star Wars set ever and even comes with a buildable Tantive IV ship from the opening sequence of Star Wars: A New Hope. You also get swivelling guns, a tilting radar dish, huge engine exhausts and intricate surface detailing.

The set will come with just two minifigures with blasters - a never-before-released Imperial Officer and Imperial Crew Member. Those hoping to get Darth Vader, Princess Leia or R2-D2, to help re-enact the Tantive IV ship scene, will be disappointed though - they aren't in the set.

When finished and sitting proud on its display stand, as well as the extreme length, the model measures over 44cm high and 66cm wide.

The entire set will cost £649.99 in the UK and be available for VIP members from 18 September. However, those super keen to get their hands on one a few days early can do so on Sunday 15 September if they head to to the Lego Store in London's Leicester Square. The company will be holding a special event, which will include the chance to get the set signed up the designer who created it.

The general public can buy one from 1 October.