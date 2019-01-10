Sphero is known best for making coding robots, like the Bolt and BB-8, but now it's turning its attention to music creation.

Called Specdrums, it comprises an app-enabled ring that users can tap against a brightly colourful mat or other coloured surfaces to make music on an attached iOS or Android device.

The fabric mat is just that, there's no tech incorporated, it's the ring that works the magic. It includes an accelerometer, light sensor, LEDs and Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity.

It enables kids (of all ages) to create their own masterpieces on a corresponding Specdrums Mix app, which includes hundreds of instruments, loops and sounds. Each sound is assigned a colour so you can tap on an item in the home and it will play the instrument associated with its colour.

Not only can it offer a fun experience in the home, Sphero also hopes teachers will embrace the tech in school. That's something that has proved elusive with the company’s range of mainly ball shaped robots.

According to Sphero, research has shown that students who have access to the arts in school have better attendance and improved academic outcomes.

It helps that Specdrums is also compatible with third-party apps that integrate Bluetooth MIDI, so there is a use in the home and school beyond simply making cool noises.

We had a quick play at CES 2019 on the Sphero booth and found Specdrums a whole lot of fun, yet can see its further potential too.

The ring reacts to the colour hit and we found ourselves happily playing an accordion through simply finger taps. There are many more sounds to choose from too, including a traditional piano or something more adventurous.

Specdrums retails in the UK at £64.99 for one-ring and £99.99 for two-rings. The app is a free download.

It is available on Sphero's own website now and will come to other retailers in April.