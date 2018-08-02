Remember last year's Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit? Well now LittleBits has teamed up with Marvel to release the Avengers Hero Inventor Kit which looks rather awesome.

Avengers including Iron Man, The Hulk, Black Widow, Black Panther and Shuri will guide kids through “hero training” in the Avengers Hero Inventor app.

The kit will be available in the UK and US for £150/$150 from Amazon and Disney Stores.

Children will be able to build their own hero gauntlet with wearable sensors, in-app block coding, a customizable LED matrix light design and naturally there will be Avengers sound effects to add to the fun.

The app includes step-by-step instructions and video tutorials for more than 18 in-app activities around light, speed, stealth, sound, coding and unique hero identity.

Of course, as with the Star Wars kit LittleBits has also partnered with Disney to release the pack.

In the box you get nine bits, seven hero gear parts and two sticker sheets. The Avengers Hero Inventor Kit is currently available for pre-order on the littleBits website and Amazon - order from Amazon UK or Amazon US

