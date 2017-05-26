Worried your children are victims of cyberbullying? Take the pledge to talk to them

Internet Matters, the organisation to aid parents in online safety, has launched a campaign to raise awareness of cyberbullying and help children and their families communicate about its dangers and effects.

As well as host a #Pledge2Talk button, which shows how other likeminded parents are also taking a commitment to speak to their children, Internet Matters has age-appropriate tips on how you can engage with your child, start a conversation about cyberbullying and what you can do to help.

Tips were developed in association with the Anti-bullying Alliance, Childnet, Kidscape and Ditch the Label, so can really help if you are struggling with approaching the subject with your kid.

There are also videos and articles on the Internet Matters website that explain more about cyberbullying and the signs to look out for.

You can also follow the campaign and other Internet Matters activities on its dedicated Facebook and Twitter pages.

Opening up about #cyberbullying can be difficult but we can help, #Pledge2Talk to your child today & get expert tips https://t.co/h7YcbEl3F1 pic.twitter.com/0ZbNp94Xsr — Internet Matters (@IM_org) May 22, 2017

Internet Matters is a not-for-profit organisation backed by BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media. Its website hosts thousands of informative features and guides to help parents understand technology and the world wide web, covering everything from apps on smartphones and tablets to how to tackle a child watching online pornography.