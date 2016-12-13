  Win 4D colouring books for your child's WHOLE class worth £300!

Want to win a last-minute Christmas present for your child and their school friends?

We've teamed up with AliveLab, makers of the Mardles stickers that come to life, to offer one lucky winner 30 discovAR 4D colouring books that come to life - that's one for your youngster and the rest for their whole class.

The £9.99 discovAR 4D colouring book is amazing. Kids use their own pens and pencils and turn the pictures in the book into their own personal works of art. Then using the free Mardles smartphone and tablet app, available for iOS, Android and Amazon devices, their pictures come alive in 3D and 4D using augmented and virtual reality technology.

Each of the books is filled with fun educational facts and there are four in the range on topics such as the jungle, outer space and the sea. The themed book features 15 interactive pages.

For added Christmas cheer, there's also 30 packs of Mardles stickers - worth £4.99 each - thrown in, one with each discovAR 4D colouring book. The reusable stickers can also be used with the free app to bring the characters shown on them to life. These include dinosaurs, rockets and ponies and they can be move away from the sticker on the device's screen to go around a room, out into the garden or across a child's hand.

To find out more about the whole Mardles ranges, see www.mardleslife.com

To win this incredible prize and be the admiration of your school PTA, you have to answer the simple question below before midnight on the 21 December 2016 (GMT). We will announce the winner before Christmas so you can spread the good news on Christmas Day.

Good luck!

