Is this the new face of Lego?

If you asked someone to describe what Lego looks like they would probably answer with something along the lines of a series of bricks that you put together to build buildings, vehicles, and the such like.

That image is likely to change though when they see the Star Wars buildable figures.

Following the success of its first ever Star Wars buildable figures in 2015, which included Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, Lego has released an additional six build and play characters from Star Wars: The Force Awakens movie.

The buildable character sets include Rey, a First Order Stormtrooper, Poe Dameron, Finn, Kylo Ren, and Captain Phasma.

Rather than look like giant minifigures, the sets look more like Action Man complete with very stylised faces and body parts of the characters from the film. You do still have to build them though.

The First Order characters certainly look the part with their armour lending itself to the design of the characters that stand around 20cm tall, however Rey, Finn, and Poe do look a bit "joint" in the flesh when Pocket-lint saw them at the London Toy Fair. Still, we suspect they will all look great on a shelf or battling it out to save the Starkiller.

Whether or not these more stylised faces one-day end up replacing those found on the minifigure is anyone's guess, but it shows Lego could if it wanted to, get even more creative with its figurines.

Prices range from £14.99 for Rey to £19.99 for Finn.