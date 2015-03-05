What it's like to drive the best F1 track in the world... on Scalextric

Sky Sports F1 presenter Martin Brundle told Pocket-lint that he had a vision of the ultimate Formula One race track in his head, with corners and parts collated from circuits around the world, but he didn't think it would ever make its way out of his imagination. Let alone made into an enormous Scalextric track.

But that's exactly what happened when Sky and Scalextric joined forces to build his dream track. And he was thrilled. So much so that he could barely be torn away from it.

"I have to beat Damon," he told us while we raced him. Former F1 champion Damon Hill had posted a faster lap than Brundle and that meant that he was currently having his fiftieth lap or so in an effort to regain supremacy.

Indeed, he could barely stop to talk to us because he was concentrating so hard. Until we spun out in front of his car and took him off the track, that was. Let's just say that he wasn't that happy. Once a racing diver, always a racing driver.

The track, which was constructed on top of 12 tables, had 44 corners in total and took over half a minute to get around on average (in a Scalextric car, not on foot). And we're sure that's partly because the furthest section - based on the Russian Grand Prix - was tricky to see. You had to use intuition and more than a slice of luck at times.

Also, Brundle happily told us that he'd given us the wonkiest car.

READ: Behind the scenes at Sky Sports News HQ, bringing social, digital and broadcast closer together

Other parts of the track were taken from Mexico, Silverstone, Abu Dhabi, Monaco and the rest of the circuits on the 2015 calendar and we're not sure who worked the hardest on the day, the Sky Sports F1 presenting team or the helpers around the track who seemingly had to put spinning cars back into their slots every few seconds. It was a tricky feat to get around in one piece.

We here at Pocket-lint were determined to put on a good show in front of racing heroes like Hill, Anthony Davidson and Johnny Herbert, but we have to admit that our tactic didn't work on a track of such magnitude. Adrian Sutil, also a racing driver who might compete in the Le Mans 24 Hour event this year as he doesn't have a drive in F1 for 2015, once told us that the secret to Scalextric was to go steady and slow. If you don't spin off the track, he said as he won race after race at a separate, former event, you are likely to win because everybody else comes off.

That didn't work. In fact, the one lap we did drive slow and steady, we were almost lapped.

At least we got our money's worth in our five laps. And, to be honest, we never did find out if Brundle managed to get the best time on the day again. But considering his steely determination, we wouldn't be surprised if he did. He's probably still playing there now.

Sky's Formula One coverage will include all 20 Grands Prix live on the Sky Sports F1 HD channel (and in standard definition), with 10 of them exclusively so. It will also be hosting the practice and qualifying sessions.

It starts on 13 March with the practice for the Australian Grand Prix and can also be viewed through Sky Go or the Sky Sports App for iPad. If you want to pay on a race by race basis, you can always also opt for a Sky Sports Day or Week Pass on Now TV for £6.99 or £10.99 respectively.