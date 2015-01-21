Trick time: Tony Hawk motorised fingerboards coming to a skate park near you

The maker of Hexbug miniature robots has teamed with skating legend Tony Hawk to create remote controlled finger skateboards and various skate park setups to trick out on.

The sets, some of which are already available, are a collaboration between Hawk and the company that is famous for the vibrating critters that became a massive trend a couple of years ago. It also highlights a new direction for Hexbug beyond, er, bugs and fish.

Dubbed Tony Hawk Circuit Boards, there are a number of sets available that offer a variety of skate park layouts with new Shark Fin and Circuit Bowl sets coming this year.

Each set will include a miniaturised motorised skateboard too, although no Tony Hawk model to ride it.

Those that can't stretch to a full set or prefer to create their own skate park will be able to buy the board on its own or a non-motorised board just to do some good old fashioned finger boarding.

Furthermore, boarders that don't like the deck that comes in the sets will be able to buy extra interchangeable decks to swap out.

For those that like the more traditional Hexbug offering, the company has announced three new AquaBot models for 2015. A bobbing jellyfish, a seahorse and a remote controlled angelfish.

All the new sets will be out later this year. Prices are yet to be revealed.