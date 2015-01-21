You can finally own a McLaren P1... a Lego one

Finally you can afford to own McLaren P1, well a Lego one, following a new partnership with the car maker with the toy manufacturer.

The new Lego McLaren P1 will be one of four new cars in a new range Lego is calling The Lego Speed Champions sets. Other cars on offer are the LaFerrari, the 458 Italia GT2, and the Porsche 918 Spyder.

The cars have been designed to fit in with the company's Lego City sets, and have removable windscreens so you can get your Lego minifigures in and out easily, and will cost a very affordable £12.99.

Due in the spring, there will also be three further, larger, sets to get stuck into. The McLaren Mercedes Pit Stop, the Porsche 911 GT Finish Line, and at the top of the pile the F14 T & Scuderia Ferrari Truck.

The F14 T & Scuderia Ferrari Truck will cost £79.99 and include a fully-equipped Scuderia Ferrari Truck that can be opened up to reveal an office and garage for the the F14 T.

Details such as the Ferrari emblems on the minifigures’ racing overalls and realistic accessories like a scooter, a lap-time board and two tool chests complete the set.

Meanwhile the McLaren Mercedes Pit stop includes the MP4-29, a fuel pump, computer console, tools and a spare nose. There's also a timing board and a winner’s gold cup and a catapult of sorts that will allow you to fire your car down your track, or more likely carpet road.

Finally the Porsche 911 GT Finish Line comes with two Porsche vehicles: the 911 RSR and the 911 GT3R Hybrid. There's a minifigure camera woman for capturing exciting race situations and a race marshal with a checkered flag.

Once you've decided you are the victor you can jump on the included winner’s podium, which also includes trophies for the winners, and eight different country flags.

The sets are due in the shops in the next couple of months.