  Heisenberg 'mad' as Breaking Bad action figures pulled from Toys R Us after online petition

A line of Breaking Bad action figures from Mezco were pulled from Toys R Us in the States after Susan Myers received 9.000 signatures for an online petition banning their sale in the store.

Previously, the toy store chain had defended the line, which included dolls of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), saying that it was only stocking them in "limited quantities" and "in the adult action figure area of our stores". But that was not enough for Myers.

"Toys R Us is well known around the world for their vast selection of toys for children of all ages," she wrote on her petition page. "However, their decision to sell a Breaking Bad doll, complete with a detachable sack of cash and a bag of meth, alongside children’s toys is a dangerous deviation from their family friendly values.

"That’s why I’m calling on Toys R Us to immediately stop selling the Breaking Bad doll collection in their stores and on their website."

Stores in the Tampa region of Florida have subsequently removed the figures, leaving Bryan Cranston "mad".

"Florida mom petitions against Toys R Us over Breaking Bad action figures. I'm so mad, I'm burning my Florida Mom action figure in protest," he tweeted.

Sadly, a petition against their removal only managed just over 3,000 signatures.