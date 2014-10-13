Inaugural Golden Brickies celebrates Star Wars Lego in perfect fan style

The Golden Brickies took place over this weekend with a red carpet event at Legoland Windsor, looking to celebrate the clash of cultural titans Lego and Star Wars.

With Warwick Davis in attendance - who played the Ewok Wicket in Return of the Jedi - Lego hosted the awards following an invitation for submissions through social channels like Facebook, looking for submissions of photos or video of the Lego Star Wars world.

With thousands of submissions scrutinised by the expert panel of judges, including Warwick Davis, the winners were announced with at the exclusive event.

But in the sprit of Star Wars and Lego, the emphasis was on fun, with attendees dressing for the occasion to celebrate the inaugural Golden Brickies, and a competition to see who could assemble a microfighter the fastest. Of course, there was time for that Oscar moment selfie too, with a twist.

Of course the serious competition was about the winners, with "Luke to the Rescue" receiving the award for the best video. Just wait for the theme tune at the end, and try not to smile. That's what the Golden Brickies is really about.

The best photo was taken by "Ladies Knight", an adriot appreciation of Star Wars Lego's ladies. Very topical.

Best Star Wars themed build went to May the Fourth Party, which shows a separate side of everyone's favourite Sith lord, Darth Vader, teddy bear, pink hairbrush and all.

But the winner of the best overall submission went to Daniel Jamieson, 24, from London, with this video Snowtrooper Attack. Jamieson announced on receipt of his Golden Brickie that he was already working on his next video, so watch this space.

We snapped some shots from the day so you can see what went down. Our favourite has to be the Stormtrooper loitering by the cakes. Check them out in the gallery below.